Living with hope and a terminal disease

TOPEKA, Kan. - No cure for a chronic disease, and a short life expectancy.

That's what a Topeka woman was told as a teenager, yet at 53-years-old Johnna Kendall is defying the odds, and giving hope to those like her, who have cystic fibrosis.

Kendall was diagnosed at 16 with a terminal disease, "And the average life for a CF patient living then was 13," She said. "So it was very scary and you know I kind of went into a tail spin, might as well drink and do drugs and do whatever I want to do, and then eventually it was like God knocked on my door and was like hey you need to wake up."

Her condition, CF, short for cystic fibrosis is a disease that affects the lungs and digestive system. It has a whole host of symptoms. In Johnna's case she lost her sense of smell, constantly feels the need to clear her throat, has a bloated belly that won't go away, hearing issues, shortness of breath, and coughs all the time, "There's not a day that goes by that I don't cough," Kendall said. "I mean a lot of people are like, are you okay? Because sometimes I have like really bad coughing."

Yet despite all of this she considers herself lucky, " A lot of CF patients are on oxygen and eventually have to have at least a lung transplant, and sometimes a heart and lung transplant depending on how bad it is," Kendall said.

She feels blessed to be as healthy as she is, like she mentioned earlier, she had her wake up call, one that led her back to college at 30-years-old to become a respiratory therapist. Through her work she's able to help people struggling with symptoms like hers, "I'm able to go into patients homes and talk to them about their asthma and their COPD," she said.

And she's teaching them how to make the most of their situations, like she did, "Because sometimes you get so depressed and feel like you can't do certain things anymore because of your chronic disease, " Kendall said. "So I want to be able to reach those people to and say, you know don't give up, don't stop going on and doing what you are doing,"

More than anything, never lose hope. Even in her 50's Johnna's convinced someday there will be a cure.