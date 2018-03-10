TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - RSV, Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a scary health condition for new parents and their young kids.

Local doctors say cases are on the rise right now.

“In younger kids, it (RSV) starts out like a cold. But instead of a cold, where it gets better over 5-6 days, RSV tends to get worse," said Doctor Randall Schumacher, a pediatrician at Cotton O'Neil Pediatrics.

Common symptoms include: congested or runny nose, dry cough, low-grade fever, a mild headache, and a sore throat.

The big concern is for at risk kids, like Gwen Weber, who got RSV when she was just 5 months old.

"Kids who's immune system is not quite as healthy, they were born pre-mature (or) if they have a congenital heart defect, it (RSV) can be that much more severe," said Schumacher.

"It was very scary. She was only 5 months old, she was pre-mature, so she had been in the NICU for a few weeks. She had a really, really bad cough and lots of secretion. Those things compounded really make you think, why can't we stop something like this from happening?" said Ashley Weber, Gwen's mother.

Today, with Gwen's help, doctors at Cotton O'Neil Pediatrics are leading the way in a clinical trial for a RSV Vaccine.

"There's really no treatment for RSV, other than sucking out their noses and supportive care. So it would really benefit everyone, if we could develop a vaccine. We follow blood work, their symptoms, if they get sick, just to see if they develop RSV during the season," said Schumacher.

The purpose of the study is to evaluate the safety of the vaccine for young children. If the vaccine is approved, it could save lives.

"If she would have had a RSV vaccine, we would have never been in the E.R. that night. We wouldn't have had that extra bill. We wouldn't have had that extra heartache. We wouldn't have had to close off a room in our house, and put humidifiers everywhere and suction and do all of these things that no parent wants to do to their little baby," said Weber.