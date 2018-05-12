WATCH: Khloe Kardashian shares first video of her baby
Khloe Kardashian has debuted baby True on Instagram with a video snippet wishing her chubby-cheeked daughter a happy first month.
The tiny reveal, complete with a flower filter, came Saturday as allegations swirl that the reality star's NBA boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her while she was pregnant. The two have been spotted out regularly since True was born April 12.
"Happy 1 month old, mama. I love you pretty girl," Kardashian is heard saying off camera as the adorable infant coos softly.
The post was viewed nearly 8 million times in the first two hours, with more than 116,000 comments, including one from sister Kim Kardashian West calling True "The most gorgeous girl!!!"
Khloe replied: "Auntie KiKi she loves you so much!!!!!"
