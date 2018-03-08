Kansas City firefighter charged for spitting on child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City firefighter faces charges for an incident in which witnesses allege he called a child a racial slur and then spat on him in a restaurant.

The Kansas City Star reports that 42-year-old Terrence J. Skeen has been charged with battery, assault and disorderly conduct involving a Feb. 26 incident at a Hooters restaurant. Witnesses told police that a customer used a racial slur and spit on a child.

Police say the case also has been referred to the FBI for further investigation.

A Kansas City spokesman says Skeen has worked for the fire department for more than 15 years.

City officials declined to comment on individual personnel or discipline issues but stated that the city "values diversity and expects all employees to treat others with respect."