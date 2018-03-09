2 drivers killed in head-on crash in central Kansas

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say two people have been killed in a head-on crash on a central Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened Thursday night when a pickup truck crossed the center line of U.S. 56 and collided with a sport utility vehicle 5 miles east of McPherson. Both drivers were killed, and a 13-year-old passenger in the SUV was hurt.

The patrol identified the truck's driver as 57-year-old Timothy Kersten, of Hillsboro, and the SUV's driver as 34-year-old Abby McIntosh, of Galva.

