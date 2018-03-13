Aviation industry looking to use taxpayer money for training

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - An airplane manufacturer is adding hundreds of jobs to the state. Now, those in the aviation industry want to use taxpayer money to prepare the workforce.

Spirit Aero-Systems announced earlier this year it was expanding and adding 1,000 more jobs.

The proposal would give a $7 million boost to two programs at two Wichita colleges.

"We believe if jobs are sitting there and they are high paying jobs and they're good jobs, that helps the tax base which then gives you the money you need for education,” said Andy Schlapp with Wichita State University.

Governor Jeff Colyer said he supports the budget increase.

It would be included in the state budget, which is still being developed by lawmakers.