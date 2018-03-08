Earthquake reported in Reno County Thursday morning

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) - Some folks in central Kansas had an unexpected wakeup call early Thursday morning.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake was reported just before 5 a.m. in Reno County.

According to the KSNT Storm Track Weather app, the quake occurred around 4:48 a.m. in Hutchinson, Kansas.

No injuries or damages have been reported at this time.

Last Thursday, an earthquake record near Hutchinson had a magnitude 3.1.