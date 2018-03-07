Kansas considers allowing self-service beer taps
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Self-service beer taps could soon be coming to Kansas bars to give patrons a new drinking experience that supporters say a bartender just can’t match.
Automated beer taps are prohibited in Kansas, but a new piece of legislation under consideration in a Senate committee this week aims to change that.
A trio of Topeka entrepreneurs is behind the bill and hoping to open a self-service bar called the Brew Bank downtown if it passes.
Self-serve establishments exist all over the country, including Missouri. In Springfield, Zach Campbell owns and operates the 417 Taphouse and sees self-service taps as more convenient.
He said, “It’s like a beer buffet.”
Committee chairman and Sen. Bud Estes said he has no issues with the bill and doesn’t think anyone else on committee does either.
Previous
Immigrants say working at Kansas...
Next
Mother of Wichita swatting victim...
Entertainment
-
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the...
- Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me' mixed reviews on...
- 2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a...
- Stars wear supportive pins for Gun Control, AIDS,...
- Topeka Police issues Silver Alert
National
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Walmart sets age of 21 to buy firearms, ammunition
- AP source: WH Communications Director Hope Hicks...
- Girlfriend of Topeka RoadRunner among those injured...
- AP source: WH Communications Director Hope Hicks...
- Man pleads guilty to murdering estranged wife