Kansas considers allowing self-service beer taps

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 01:33 PM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 01:33 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Self-service beer taps could soon be coming to Kansas bars to give patrons a new drinking experience that supporters say a bartender just can’t match.

Automated beer taps are prohibited in Kansas, but a new piece of legislation under consideration in a Senate committee this week aims to change that.

A trio of Topeka entrepreneurs is behind the bill and hoping to open a self-service bar called the Brew Bank downtown if it passes.

Self-serve establishments exist all over the country, including Missouri. In Springfield, Zach Campbell owns and operates the 417 Taphouse and sees self-service taps as more convenient.

He said, “It’s like a beer buffet.”

Committee chairman and Sen. Bud Estes said he has no issues with the bill and doesn’t think anyone else on committee does either.

