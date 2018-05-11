Kansas county receives 911 call for woman to remove her smelly 'hooves' off table
GREENWOOD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - On Thursday, a Kansas county received what seemed like a prank call.
A 911 caller to Greenwood County requested that someone come to his house to have a female acquaintance remove her smelly "hooves" from his table. He said, "it was stinkin' up the place and taking my breath."
Listen to the call above or below.
The department requests that you do not call 911 when you do not have an emergency. It is illegal to do so.
