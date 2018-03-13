Kansas governor, local politicians, react to Pompeo nomination

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. CIA Director-designate Rep. Michael Pompeo, R-Kan. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer and other state and local political figures are reacting to the news Tuesday of former Kansas Congressman Mike Pompeo being selected by President Donald Trump to become secretary of state.

Colyer released a statement following the announcement congratulating Pompeo on the selection.

“He is an excellent choice to advocate for our nation’s interest abroad,” Colyer said in a statement Tuesday. “His extensive knowledge of foreign affairs and his experience in the intelligence community will serve him well in this new role. I look forward to seeign the positive impact he will have representing America on the world stage.”

My statement on the selection of Mike Pompeo as the next Secretary of State: #ksleg pic.twitter.com/QSxUeOZior — Governor Jeff Colyer (@GovJeffColyer) March 13, 2018

Congressman Robert Marshall (R-Kan.) tweeted “what a great choice by Trump, Pompeo is a proven leader! As Sec. of State I know he will serve with honor and integrity as he has done for our military, Kansas and the CIA.”

Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) released the following statemetn after the announcement.

“With crucial negotiations on the horizon, it is essential the State Department be led by someone as intelligent and energetic as Mike Pompeo. Having known and respected Mike for many years, I know his dedication to this country is irreproachable and am so proud of the work he has done both in Congress and as Director of the CIA. I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new position, and I am confident he will serve the American people well as we work to maintain our status as a beacon of democracy and leader of the free world.”

Congressman Ron Estes (R-Kan.) who took Pompeo’s seat in the 4th District of Kansas when he became CIA director said in a tweet, “Mike Pompeo is an excellent choice to serve as America's 70th Secretary of State. Kansans already know and trust Mike's leadership and I'm confident he will represent us well abroad. I wish him and his family the best as he begins this next phase of service to our nation.”

Mike Pompeo is an excellent choice to serve as America's 70th Secretary of State. Kansans already know and trust Mike's leadership and I'm confident he will represent us well abroad. I wish him and his family the best as he begins this next phase of service to our nation. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) March 13, 2018

Congressman Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.) congratulated Pompeo in a tweet saying “congratulations to my friend and former House colleague Mike Pompeo on becoming the nation’s 70th Secretary of State - and first Kansan to ever serve in the role. We are grateful for his continued service to our country.”

Congratulations to my friend and former House colleague Mike Pompeo on being nominated as the nation’s 70th Secretary of State - and first Kansan to ever serve in the role. We are grateful for his continued service to our country. — Rep. Kevin Yoder (@RepKevinYoder) March 13, 2018

U.S. Senator Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) released the following statement:

“Mike Pompeo has always answered the call to serve. Shown by his leadership as CIA Director and 4th District Congressman, Kansans and all Americans can be proud he will lead our nation as Secretary of State. His military and intelligence background will serve him well to lead the State Department, and I look forward to work my Kansas colleague in this new capacity.”

Roberts also tweeted Tuesday morning saying, "Mike Pompeo has always answered the call to serve. Shown by his service as CIA Director and 4th District Congressman, Kansans and all Americans can be proud he will lead our nation as Secretary of State. I look forward to working with my Kansas colleague in this new role."

Mike Pompeo has always answered the call to serve. Shown by his service as CIA Director and 4th District Congressman, Kansans and all Americans can be proud he will lead our nation as Secretary of State. I look forward to working with my Kansas colleague in this new role. pic.twitter.com/Ya99mcMbeh — Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) March 13, 2018

Pompeo will replace Rex Tillerson, who was ousted Tuesday morning by the president in a tweet saying “Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. "He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!"

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

A White House official said Trump wanted to have a new team in place ahead of upcoming talks with North Korea and various trade talks. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak publicly.

Tillerson had just returned from a shortened trip to Africa hours before Trump's announcement. Trump offered no explanation for the change.

Tillerson was slated to retire from Exxon in March 2017 at age 65 under the company's mandatory retirement policy. Paid $27.3 million last year, Tillerson has accumulated roughly $160 million in Exxon stock along with $149 million of unvested stock options, according a proxy statement the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.