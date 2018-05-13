Kansas man who stole from his disabled brother avoids prison
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — An Olathe man convicted of stealing more than $43,000 from his mentally disabled brother must pay restitution but will not serve prison time.
The Hutchinson News reports 66-year-old Kenneth Leamon McDonald was placed on three years' probation, with an underlying prison term of nearly three years.
McDonald has been removed from the brother's financial accounts.
Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers contested a claim by McDonald that he spent nearly $43,000 on expenses while visiting his brother in Hutchinson. Brothers says McDonald spent the money in Johnson County, near his home.
His 63-year-old brother, Larry, has lived at TECH group homes in Hutchinson for years.
