Man in crashed SUV found was fatally shot

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside a crashed SUV.

The Kansas City Star reports that the body of a man in his 30s was discovered Sunday afternoon inside a Chevrolet Suburban that had crashed into a tree near an apartment complex.

Police don't know what led to the shooting, but Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter that police do not believe it was a random act of violence.

The name of the victim has not been released.