Mother of Wichita swatting victim demands independent investigation into his death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - The mother of Andrew Finch, the man killed by Wichita police in December after an alleged swatting call, is demanding an independent investigation be completed.

Lisa Finch spoke outside of the city council meeting Tuesday morning. She thanked the public for their support and called for justice for her son.

“If this is an investigation, why are they not speaking to us, the witnesses, the people this affected the most?” asked Lisa Finch.

“I don’t have any reason to doubt our district attorney will do a fair and full investigation,” added Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

City council member Brandon Johnson says he supports an outside investigation. As for the lawsuit filed by the Finch family against the city of Wichita, the city has until Friday to respond. Mayor Longwell says he has not seen the lawsuit and will not comment on pending litigation.