Second man sentenced for murder of Kansas union steward
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 20-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the fatal shooting of a man during a botched robbery outside a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.
The Kansas City Star reports Efrain Gonzalez was sentenced Friday for the November 2016 death of 29-year-old Louis Scherzer, a union steward at the Board of Public Utilities.
Prosecutors allege that Gonzalez and co-defendant Filiberto Espinoza Jr. confronted Scherzer outside the bar and Scherzer was shot in the back when he turned to get away.
Espinoza pleaded guilty and was sentenced in November to life in prison. Both men will have to serve 25 years before being eligible for parole.
