Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez appears in court for a motion hearing

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Courtesy: Emily Younger KSN

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Friday morning the stepmother of missing Wichita child Lucas Hernandez was in a Sedgwick County courtroom for a motion hearing to suppress evidence.

Emily Glass is charged with child endangerment stemming from the care of her daughter.

According to documents, Glass admitted to smoking marijuana the day before Lucas was reported missing.

The judge said he will have to review a three hour interview between Glass and investigators, and he will issue his ruling next Friday.

Glass remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. Her daughter is in state custody.