Stepmother of Lucas Hernandez appears in court for a motion hearing
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Friday morning the stepmother of missing Wichita child Lucas Hernandez was in a Sedgwick County courtroom for a motion hearing to suppress evidence.
Emily Glass is charged with child endangerment stemming from the care of her daughter.
According to documents, Glass admitted to smoking marijuana the day before Lucas was reported missing.
The judge said he will have to review a three hour interview between Glass and investigators, and he will issue his ruling next Friday.
Glass remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. Her daughter is in state custody.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for...
- Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now...
- Fox says guest who criticized McCain won't be back
- Students makes resume for Groot for class assignment
- Dog "Selfie" at Ohio doggie daycare goes viral
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother of 7 killed in jet ski accident donates...
- Florida woman, 95, arrested for slapping...
- Florida mom who lost baby after lightning strike...
- Hawaii volcano raises concerns of eruptions along...
- A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers