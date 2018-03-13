When you can see the NCAA teams practice in Wichita

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Crews work Saturday to install the NCAA basketball court at Intrust Bank Arena. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - You can see the teams for free during open practice Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena.

The arena said fans are permitted and encouraged to come and go throughout the day, but will be required to go through the security process on each re-entry of the arena.

DOORS OPEN:

Doors will open at 10:00 a.m.

PRACTICE TIMES:

Penn Practice: 11:00 a.m.

N.C. State Practice: 11:45 a.m.

Kansas Practice: 12:30 p.m.

Seton Hall Practice: 1:15 p.m.

Houston Practice: 3:25 p.m.

Michigan Practice: 4:10 p.m.

San Diego State Practice: 4:55 p.m.

Montana Practice: 5:40 p.m.