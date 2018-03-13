When you can see the NCAA teams practice in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - You can see the teams for free during open practice Wednesday at Intrust Bank Arena.
The arena said fans are permitted and encouraged to come and go throughout the day, but will be required to go through the security process on each re-entry of the arena.
DOORS OPEN:
Doors will open at 10:00 a.m.
PRACTICE TIMES:
Penn Practice: 11:00 a.m.
N.C. State Practice: 11:45 a.m.
Kansas Practice: 12:30 p.m.
Seton Hall Practice: 1:15 p.m.
Houston Practice: 3:25 p.m.
Michigan Practice: 4:10 p.m.
San Diego State Practice: 4:55 p.m.
Montana Practice: 5:40 p.m.
Entertainment
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland...
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal
- First openly trans presenter Daniela Vega makes...
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the...
National
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Police say impaired bride crashes on her way to her...
- Sno-Cat resembling 'Dukes of Hazzard' car stolen in...
- Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by...
- Levine fired by Met after it finds evidence of...
- Porn actress offers to repay $130K so she can...