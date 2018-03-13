Wichita police recruit arrested
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Wichita Police Department recruit was arrested on Sunday morning for domestic violence battery and criminal damage to property.
KSNW-TV reports on Sunday, March 11, at 11:30 a.m., officers were contacted by a 21-year-old woman at the patrol west police station. The woman reported an incident in which she was battered and her property was damaged by her 21-year-old boyfriend.
The recruit was arrested and booked into jail for domestic battery and criminal damage to property. He began his employment with the department in January 2018 and had been attending the police academy. The department said the recruit is no longer employed.
The investigation is being handled by the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office as part of an agreement to investigate potential criminal cases involving WPD personnel.
