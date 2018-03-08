19-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in Lawrence

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - - A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon with gunshot wounds.

Officers with the Lawrence Police Department responded to the shooting inside an apartment in the 400 block of Graystone Drive where they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 785-843-TIPS.