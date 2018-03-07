3 arrested for methamphetamine in Manhattan

By: Brian Dulle

Posted: Mar 06, 2018 10:38 AM CST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 07:53 AM CST

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Riley County Police took three people into custody in Manhattan for possessing methamphetamine.

Just after 4:30 p.m. Monday, RCPD arrested Larry Jones, 47, Lana Smith, 53, and Lexington Burke, 22, all of Manhattan on charges possession of methamphetamine and use/possess with the intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Jones was also arrested for distributing methamphetamine and a Riley County District Court warrant for two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $50,000.

Smith and Burke were also arrested for possession of marijuana. Both Smith and Burke's bonds were set at $5,000. Neither of them were no longer in jail as of Tuesday morning, according to RCPD.

