Allen Fieldhouse chosen as best must-see arena
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Allen Fieldhouse has been picked as the number one “Best Must-See Stadium” according to USA Today’s Readers’ Choice 2018.
The fieldhouse seats 16,300 fans and ranks as the second largest basketball arena in the Big 12.
It’s is one of the loudest arenas in college basketball and one of the toughest places to play for visiting teams, according to USA Today.
The Kansas Jayhawks took the No. 1 seed Sunday for the third straight year in the Midwest Region for the NCAA Tournament.
KU will head to Wichita Thursday to play against Penn.
The top 10 winners for Best Must-See Stadium are:
- Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, Kansas
- CenturyLink Field - Seattle
- Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wis.
- Wrigley Field - Chicago
- Michigan Stadium - Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Oriole Park at Camden Yards - Baltimore
- Fenway Park - Boston
- Notre Dame Stadium - South Bend, Ind.
- Ohio Stadium - Columbus
- PNC Park - Pittsburgh
