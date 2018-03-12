Almost 500 citations issued by RCPD during Fake Patty's event, 47 arrested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Officers with the Riley County Police Department issued almost 500 citations during the Fake Patty’s Day event in Manhattan over the weekend.

From 7 p.m. Friday March 9 to 6 a.m. Sunday March 11, officers issued 494 citations for offenses that included 208 for possession of an open container of alcohol, 54 for possession of alcohol by a minor, 156 for parking issues and 33 for a minor obtain or purchase of alcohol.

Law enforcement responded to 287 calls for service consisting of parking problems, welfare checks, disturbing the peace and reckless driving.

During the time period, officers took two reports of violent crimes and filed 122 reports, not including alcohol related crime.

Police arrested a total of 47 people during the time period. Thirteen people were arrested for driving under the influence. Ten people were arrested for disorderly conduct. Seven people were arrested for minor in possession or consumption and two people were arrested for possession of marijuana.