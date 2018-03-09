Body found at Tuttle Creek Lake believed to be that of Kansas man who drowned Saturday
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials say a body found in Tuttle Creek Lake is believed to be that of a Kansas man who drowned.
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks tells KSNT News a body was found early Thursday afternoon.
They believe it is the body of 21-year-old Anthony Berg, of Stillwell.
Riley County Police first received reports Saturday, March 3, of Berg drowning at the Manhattan lake.
Strong winds throughout the week caused delays in the search at the lake.
