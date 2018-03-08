Boys & Girls Club announces Youth of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — - Two kids walked away with prestigious titles Wednesday night. It was for their service to their communities.

Kids from across the state gathered to prove they are the Boys & Girls Club Youth of the Year.

The finalists spent the day interviewing with judges at Washburn Tech.

Judges chose the Youth of the Year and Military Youth of the Year based on their service to their club, their character, academic performance and public speaking abilities.

KSNT News caught up with both winners. They said they owe it all to the Boys & Girls Club.

“All the little things they’ve taught me, that I’m beautiful, that I can be confident, that I can be strong and just be an independent woman in this world and succeed,” said Ruth Gathunguri, Youth of the Year.

“They have guided me through emotional and academic problems,” said Isabel Calle, Military Youth of the Year. “They have really been there for me and have showed me that I am capable of doing all sorts of amazing things.”

Our very own Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller emceed the event.