Car reverses, gets stuck on powerlines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A car ended up in a peculiar position this afternoon.

Topeka Police Department's watch commander told KSNT News that a driver ran a red light, then stopped in the intersection and quickly tried to reverse.

The driver reversed too hard and backed up over the power lines where the car then became stuck.

This happened at the intersection of SW 29th Street and Fairlawn Rd.

It is unclear what caused the driver to reverse to the extent they did, but TPD reported that the driver is okay.