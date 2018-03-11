City of Osawatomie says former mayor and wife have died

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KSNT) - Former Osawatomie Mayor Philip Dudley and his wife, Sue, have both died, according to the city of Osawatomie.



The city posted a news release to its website Friday afternoon.



"As many of you were aware, Phil was battling an aggressive form of cancer - a fight he endured for more than two years. Despite the struggle, he did so with an optimism and humor that only Phil could. We are comforted in knowing he can now rest peacefully."



Philip Dudley served four years on the Osawatomie City Council before he was elected in April 2007 to his first of three terms as mayor.



He eventually stepped down in 2013, deciding not to run for re-election, after serving a decade on the city council.



"Our thoughts and prayers are with Phil and Sue’s three daughters, Alison, Alicia and Anna, and their families, as well as the rest of their extended families."



There is no further information about their deaths at this time.