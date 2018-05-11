City says Topeka's water supply experiencing taste, odor and color issues but is safe to drink

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The City of Topeka reports the drinking water is currently experiencing an issue with taste, odor and color.

All of Topeka's water comes from the Kansas River and occasionally the river has unusually high levels of organic matter which can cause taste, odor and color issues, according to the city.

"These organic substances are not harmful to health and the tap water remains safe to drink."

The Utilities department has tested for algal toxins which resulted in a non-detect level at multiple sites throughout the distribution system.

The water is currently being treated by the City's multiple barrier water treatment process.

The city said they will continue to monitor levels of taste, odor and color in the drinking water and will post an update if there are any changes to the condition of this issue.

In the last five days the Utilities Department has had thirteen complaints on taste, odor and color. Historically these taste, odor and color issues last for several days and then dissipate.

Anyone wanting additional information about this event is encouraged to contact the Utilities Water Systems General Manager Jack Mason 785-368-1966.