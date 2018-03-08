Construction moving along for St. Jude Dream Home
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — - KSNT News is partnering with St. Jude Hospital to raffle off a brand new home in Topeka and construction is coming along quickly.
Several local contractors are coming together to build the house in southwest Topeka.
It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Crews said they built the structure of the home in just 20 days.
“The whole concept has been to bring several different sub contractors, who would maybe normally be competing against each other somewhat,” said Ryan Hargitt, Lead Project Manager at Drippe Construction. “But bring them in together and collapse the time frames and be able to get the house done much more quickly.”
The Dream Home is located south of 21st St. and Indian Hills Rd.
You can buy a $100 raffle ticket early next month right here on KSNT.com
- Topeka Police issues Silver Alert
