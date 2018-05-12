Local firefighter gets 6 months for setting grass fires
JACKSON COUNTY, KS - He set them, then he fought them, now he'll be locked up for six months.
A judge ordered volunteer Jackson County firefighter Jacob Grant to spend time in jail for setting several grass fires in February and March.
Law enforcement said Grant set the fires in southwestern Jackson County, then responded to them with the Delia Fire Department.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for...
- Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now...
- Fox says guest who criticized McCain won't be back
- Students makes resume for Groot for class assignment
- Dog "Selfie" at Ohio doggie daycare goes viral
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Mother of 7 killed in jet ski accident donates...
- Florida woman, 95, arrested for slapping...
- Florida mom who lost baby after lightning strike...
- Hawaii volcano raises concerns of eruptions along...
- A surprising bullying battleground: Senior centers