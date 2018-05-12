Local firefighter gets 6 months for setting grass fires

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON COUNTY, KS - He set them, then he fought them, now he'll be locked up for six months.

A judge ordered volunteer Jackson County firefighter Jacob Grant to spend time in jail for setting several grass fires in February and March.

Law enforcement said Grant set the fires in southwestern Jackson County, then responded to them with the Delia Fire Department.