Credit card skimmer found in Salina

By: KSNT News

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 12:27 PM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 12:54 PM CST

SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) - - The Salina Police Department is still investigating after a credit card skimmer was found in a gas pump.  

The skimmer was found at Rod's Gas Station in the 1700 block of West Crawford. It was determined during a routine inspection, one of the gas pumps had an internal credit card skimmer installed in the pump. The skimmer was not visible from the outside. 

The skimmer also contained a Bluetooth device allowing for the transmission of the captured information. It is believed that the skimmer may have been installed sometime on Friday, February 23, 2017, after 9 p.m. 

The police department requests that citizens maintain a close inspection of their credit card statements and report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

