Several agencies responded to multiple grass fires Wednesday.

One happened south of I-70 near Vera Road.

Wabaunsee County Sheriff Rob Hoskins said the fire was accidental and caused by sparks from a welder.

Agencies from Shawnee & Wabaunsee County responded, as well as Kansas Highway Patrol.

Kansas National Guard also had two Black Hawk helicopters assisting to put out the fire.

Around 4 p.m., Hoskins said the fire was mostly under control, but agencies were continuing to put out hot spots and monitor the area.

Shortly after, another fire popped up on Harveyville and Echo Cliff Rd.

According to Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office, the grass fire is currently covering about 600 acres of land.

The cause of this fire is unknown at this time.

KSNT News has a crew on the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.