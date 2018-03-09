Daylight Saving 2018: Don't forget to turn your clocks forward
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The time to spring forward is near. On Sunday, March 11, Daylight Saving Time for 2018 will begin at precisely 2 a.m.
We will lose an hour of sleep when 2 a.m. becomes 3 a.m., and while some people love gaining the extra hour of afternoon daylight, most don’t enjoy losing the extra sleep.
Fire safety officials recommend changing those batteries at least once a year and replacing the detectors every 10 years, even if they’re hard-wired.
Standard Time will return and stick around until 2 a.m. on Nov. 4, 2018.
