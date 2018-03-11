Fake Patty's Day going strong in the Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Manhattan’s annual Fake Patty’s Day event is going strong Saturday.

The Little Apple has gone green with people from across the state coming into Aggieville to take part in the annual tradition.

The Aggieville tradition has survived for decades as new comers and Fake Patty veterans continue to come together for the day long party.

While many people head down to Fake Patty’s in a group, some say meeting new people is part of the experience.

Last year, Riley County Police responded to hundreds of calls and wrote hundreds of citations.

Tonight on KSNT News at 10, we’ll tell you more on what it takes to keep order on Fake Patty’s Day.