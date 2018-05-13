Foster families honored at Topeka Zoo

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Foster families were honored at the Topeka Zoo Saturday evening for everything they do for children in Kansas.

"We rely on foster families like you who selflessly open your hearts and your homes to children when they need it the most," said Lt. Governor Tracey Mann (R-Kansas) during a speech.

Dozens of families were given a free meal and a fun night walking through the zoo exhibits.



"We're really encouraged about the way the leadership in the state is going and then to see other foster families that are doing what we're doing you don't feel quite as alone or crazy," said foster mom Sarah Oberndorfer.

Justin and Sarah Oberndorfer have seven children, three of them are from foster care.

"We kind of look at our household as controlled chaos, like it's always crazy and we kind of love it," said Justin.

State leaders would like to find more families the Oberndorfers. There are currently around 2,700 families accepting foster children in Kansas, but there are more than 7,500 foster kids in the state.

In order to get more families in the system, the state is tweaking it's training course.

"We clearly need more foster families so we're here to make sure people know," said DCF Secretary Gina Meier-Hummel. "It's the same amount of intensive classroom hours but it's condensed into two weekends versus 10 weeks."

Click here for more information on how to become a foster parent.