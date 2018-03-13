Hearing set for man accused of shooting RCPD officer
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The man accused of shooting and injuring a Riley County Police officer will be back in court in May.
A preliminary hearing for Mark Harrison is set for May 16.
Harrison, a research associate at Kansas State University, shot Officer Pat Tiede back in early January.
Tiede was not seriously hurt.
Police arrested Harrison on attempted capital murder charges.
Entertainment
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Revamped 'American Idol' reaches more than 10 million
- Shhh! How to stream March Madness when the boss...
- Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland...
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Facebook to stream 25 MLB games in exclusive deal