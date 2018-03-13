Hearing set for man accused of shooting RCPD officer

By: KSNT News

Posted: Mar 13, 2018 06:25 AM CDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2018 06:26 AM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The man accused of shooting and injuring a Riley County Police officer will be back in court in May.

A preliminary hearing for Mark Harrison is set for May 16.

Harrison, a research associate at Kansas State University, shot Officer Pat Tiede back in early January.

Tiede was not seriously hurt.

Police arrested Harrison on attempted capital murder charges.

