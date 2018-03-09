Help Project Topeka Cram-a-Van this Saturday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) - The 8th annual Cram-a-Van for Project Topeka is set for this Saturday in Topeka.

The idea is to stuff the van full of as many bags of food as it can hold. Last year, 1,623 pounds of food were donated in just four hours, according to the Project Topeka executive board.

John Hoffer Chrysler provides a van each year and HyVee supermarket provides prepackaged bags of needed food items. Shoppers may purchase them for $5 each.

Project Topeka, now in its 32nd year, is the community’s original campaign to fight hunger. Project Topeka serves seven local food banks: Let’s Help, Doorstep, Inc., Topeka Rescue Mission, I-Care, Faith and Family Fellowship, The Salvation Army and Topeka North Outreach.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 10th at the HyVee store at 29th and Wanamaker.