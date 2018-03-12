Home Show returns to Expocentre

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Expocentre was full of inspiration as the Home Show neared its final day on Sunday.

From new kitchen designs to a new deck, no matter what direction you are looking in the Expocentre, you're bound to find some inspiration.

Local experts were on hand wanting to help you design your dream home.

"We love to help you just get started, get some ideas," said Amber Leonetti, Cambridge Quartz & Granite owner. "Even if you're not ready to get started yet, just looking for a budget, that's kind of our specialty."

And not only designing your home for good use, but to make it unique for you.

If you're like Kelly Dougan updating your home, this was the perfect chance to get the inspiration you've been looking for.

"We like the local aspect of it as well," Dougan said. "We've met some great people, and so we will see where it goes."

And those local businesses look forward to coming back to the home show every year to help give you exactly what you're looking for.

"Even after 20 years of doing this, that's what I get excited about," Leonetti said. "Just a blank slate is so fun."

Katy Nelson with the Topeka Area Building Association said when you are going through a re-model process, it's important to take your time and build a relationship with the person or company who's assisting you in the process.