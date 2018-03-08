It may be easier to find a pot of gold than a "Shamrock Shake" in Topeka

By: Alex McLoon

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 12:16 PM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 01:38 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - It’s the luckiest month of the year -and St. Patrick’s Day is almost a week away.

But when it comes to McDonald’s “shamrock shakes,” Topeka’s just short on luck or so we thought.

It’s the sweet green drink everyone craves this time of year, except there’s a shortage of “shamrock shakes” in the capital city.

There are eight McDonalds in the Topeka area but a look at McDonald’s “shake finder” app shows no results in the city.

KSNT News traveled far and wide to each franchise in Topeka. Only the locations on 46th Street in northern Shawnee County and NW Topeka Blvd. supply the city with “shamrock shakes.”

It turns out consumer demand here might be a little higher than McDonald’s had in mind.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video