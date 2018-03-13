JCPD looking for 2 suspects involved in 2 separate armed robberies

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) - Junction City Police are looking for two suspects following two separate armed robberies.

Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a person reported to police they had been approached by two men in an alley at 300 West 6th Street, just behind El Tapatio.

The victim said one of the male suspects had a gun and demanded money. The victim ran several blocks to his home after giving the suspects his cell phone.

Around the same time dispatch received a 911 call from a second victim that had been walking in the same area and was approached by two men, one with a gun and both wearing dark clothing.

The suspects demanded money and took the second victim’s wallet and cell phone. The suspects then ran west through the alley after the incident.

One suspect was described by police as standing 6’0” with light skin and the other about 5’9” with a little darker skin.

Police said it is believed these incidents happened within several minutes of each other.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the JCPD TIPS line at 785-762-8477 or leave a webtip at GearyCrimeStoppers.com