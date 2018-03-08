Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KSNW Photo)

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is in mourning Thursday morning after a KHP employee was killed in a crash in Sedgwick County.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 4 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-135 in Park City involving a KHP motorist assistance vehicle and a semi.

The driver of the KHP assistance vehicle was merging from the center median into the southbound lanes of I-135 when the driver of the semi was southbound in the inside lane and struck it from behind.

The driver of the motorist assistance vehicle was taken to a Wichita hospital where he later died from his injuries. He has been identified as Ricardo J. Torres, 69, of Augusta.

The driver of the semi, identified as Stephen A. Jackson, 24, of Wichita, refused medical treatment at the scene, according to KHP.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

KHP tweeted Wednesday night, “We are heartbroken tonight, after one of our KHP Motorist Assist Technicians died following a traffic crash this afternoon. Our thoughts are with the Technician’s loved ones at this time.”