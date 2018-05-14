Kansas State Polytechnic offers robotics, automation degrees
SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State University Polytechnic Campus in Salina is offering new degree options.
The Salina Journal report s beginning in the fall, the school will offer a bachelor of science in robotics and automation engineering technology.
The degree option applies concepts of mechanical engineering technology, electronics engineering technology and computer systems technology to the design, building, programming and use of controlled machinery or systems.
Students will receive hands-on experience learning the basics of the necessary machines and circuits, as well as specialized training in robotics and automation topics.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- NBC speeding up trend of revived comedy series
- 'Avengers' overpowers 'Breaking In,' 'Life of the...
- WATCH: Khloe Kardashian shares first video of her baby
- Walking robots, a YouTube sensation, get ready for...
- Boyhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd brothers is now...
National
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Bounce house with child inside rolls onto California...
- Pompeo: US will need to give Kim Jong Un security...
- This fish with human-like teeth is freaking everyone...
- Police: Man dies after vape pen explodes at Florida...
- California hospital makes Mother's Day special in NICU