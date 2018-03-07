Kansas students to participate in gun-control walkouts

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Parents are working with students in northeast Kansas to stage walkouts to protest gun violence and to honor the school shooting victims of Parkland, Florida.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that students and supporters nationwide are planning walkouts on March 14 that last 17 minutes to recognize the 17 deaths from last month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Some Lawrence High School students formed a gun-control advocacy group following the Florida shooting and are organizing the protest. Local adults also have been invited to surround the school during the walkout in a show of support and protection.

School district spokeswoman Julie Boyle says that absences associated with the walkout will be excused.