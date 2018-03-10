Local county one of fastest growing counties in Kansas

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) - Pottawatomie County continues to be one of the fastest growing counties in the state.

Since 2010, they had a good turnout from business owners and community members giving ideas and insight to improve the county.

Commissioners are working on a 5-step master plan, including goals of infrastructure improvements, business attraction and retention, and small business development.

"We're invested in public services, fire and police, being able to serve this growth," said County Commissioner Dee McKee. "And we are looking at that in the strategic plan as well and everything that's a blessing about it is also a challenge and we have a lot of opportunity."

Other goals of the plan include developing the workforce in the county right now, and developing more partnerships with the cities surrounding the county.