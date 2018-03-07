Local high school hosts conversation about sexting, cyber bullying

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Parents, teachers and students at Seaman High School came together for a public conversation on Tuesday night about sexting, cyber bullying and other digital problems.

It was sparked by a male student using nude pictures of his classmates to intimidate them.

One parent attended the event because her daughter and her daughter’s friends were impacted by the incident.

“I’m hoping to get some answers, and kind of an understanding about the accountability and what we’re doing as a community to educate the kids and how this affects them,” Christina Chavez said.

Last month, a student told KSNT News she received video chat requests from an email she didn’t recognize. Grace Anderson said her friends received nude photos from the same person, and he asked them to send him nude photos in return.

“It’s kind of scary and it makes me feel sad that this has taken, like he has affected so many people at my school,” Anderson said.

Seaman School District Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble said the details of their investigation are confidential. He says the school’s community conversation event was intended to inform parents about the broader issue of student technology use.

“Our focus on this event and moving forward is education and awareness,” Dr. Noble said.

The event featured six presentations from a digital learning specialist, students, a Topeka Police Department Officer, the program director for the Center for Safety and Empowerment, and educational behavior consultant and someone from the F.B.I.

Digital learning specialist, Ginger Lewman, told parents to talk to their kids, know what they are doing online and encourage them to use their digital devices in positive ways.

“What we don’t want to do is let kids have these tools, and then let them out on the recess without a playground assistant there,” Lewman said. “We want to be there with them.”

Parents also had an opportunity to participate in a question and answer session after the speakers finished their presentations.