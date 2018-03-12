Local middle school student arrested after bringing airsoft pistol to school

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) - A 12-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing an airsoft pistol to a local middle school.

Around 10 a.m. a school resource officer at Junction City Middle School was notified that a student possible had a weapon.

The officer along with school staff located the 12-year-old and located an airsoft pistol on them.

The student had showed the airsoft pistol to another student which alarmed her and immediately notified a staff member, according to Junction City Police.

The 12-year-old student was arrested for criminal threat for actions done in a reckless disregard of the risk of causing fear, evacuation or disruption in regular ongoing activities.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

This makes the tenth student in Junction City to be arrested in the last month.

The arrests include: