Local middle school student arrested after bringing airsoft pistol to school
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) - A 12-year-old student was arrested Monday for bringing an airsoft pistol to a local middle school.
Around 10 a.m. a school resource officer at Junction City Middle School was notified that a student possible had a weapon.
The officer along with school staff located the 12-year-old and located an airsoft pistol on them.
The student had showed the airsoft pistol to another student which alarmed her and immediately notified a staff member, according to Junction City Police.
The 12-year-old student was arrested for criminal threat for actions done in a reckless disregard of the risk of causing fear, evacuation or disruption in regular ongoing activities.
The student was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.
This makes the tenth student in Junction City to be arrested in the last month.
The arrests include:
- On March 2, two students at Junction City Middle School were arrested on charges of criminal threat and transported to juvenile detention.
- On March 1, 2018 a student was arrested at Junction City Middle School on threat related charges.
- On February 27, 2018, a 15-year-old Junction City student was arrested for making a threat in class.
- On February 26, 2018, a 12-year-old was arrested for threatening another student while at school
- On February 23, 2018, a 14-year-old student from Freshman Success Academy was arrested after authorities were made aware of a school threat being made.
- On February 19, 2018, a 13-year-old Junction City Middle School student was arrested on charges of criminal threat.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
