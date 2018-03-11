Local orchestra celebrates 60 years

By: Tiffany Littler

Posted: Mar 11, 2018 06:51 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 11, 2018 06:51 PM CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Symphony Youth Ensemble is celebrating 60 years. 

On Sunday, they celebrated the milestone with a spring concert held at Washburn University's White Concert Hall.

Topeka Symphony's Youth Orchestra is one of the longest running programs in the country.

Members of the Topeka Symphony created an original composition, saying Sunday's concert would be the world premiere of the piece.

