Local orchestra celebrates 60 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Symphony Youth Ensemble is celebrating 60 years.
On Sunday, they celebrated the milestone with a spring concert held at Washburn University's White Concert Hall.
Topeka Symphony's Youth Orchestra is one of the longest running programs in the country.
Members of the Topeka Symphony created an original composition, saying Sunday's concert would be the world premiere of the piece.
Entertainment
-
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the...
- Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me' mixed reviews on...
- 2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a...
- Stars wear supportive pins for Gun Control, AIDS,...
- Topeka Police issues Silver Alert
National
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Toys 'R' Us may close U.S. locations
- Army vet gunned down women who devoted lives to...
- Gun background check system riddled with flaws
- Justice Department proposes banning rapid-fire bump...