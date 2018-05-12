Local student creates app that could help you

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka High School student created an app for your phone and it's filled with more than 100 resources throughout the community.

The app is called the Topeka Area Guide and Topeka High School student Michael Welch created it in one of his classes over the last year.

"I really had no idea what I was doing," he said, "but I pretty much just took the ball and started running with it."

Now, if people want to know where to get free food or medical help, or how to find a support group, there's an app for that.

Welch said he did hit a few road bumps along the way.

"There were a couple times where I'd spend hours programming something and come to a realization that it's not going to work," he said.

With some determination and a little help from his teacher Anne Hageman, the app has come to life; even though she won't take any credit for it.

"He's a lot smarter than I am and I'm really proud that he has done all the learning on it and has figured it out on his own," said Hageman.

She said they made the app because many people don't about the resources we already have in our community.

Welch graduates from Topeka High next week and plans to attend college at Emporia State University.

You can download the app for free by clicking here.