Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of former principal

By: Tiffany Littler

Posted: Mar 09, 2018 04:14 PM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2018 04:14 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a former principal.

The Shawnee County District Attorney said 24-year-old Calvin Phillips Jr. was sentenced Friday for murdering Curt Cochran.

In May of 2016, Cochran's coworkers found him dead and tied to an overturned chair in a downtown Topeka warehouse.

Phillips was later arrested and charged in the killing.

Michael Hall is also charged. He will head to trial in May. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss Video