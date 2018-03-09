Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of former principal

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a former principal.

The Shawnee County District Attorney said 24-year-old Calvin Phillips Jr. was sentenced Friday for murdering Curt Cochran.

In May of 2016, Cochran's coworkers found him dead and tied to an overturned chair in a downtown Topeka warehouse.

Phillips was later arrested and charged in the killing.

Michael Hall is also charged. He will head to trial in May.