Man sentenced to 30 years in killing of former principal
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A Topeka man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a former principal.
The Shawnee County District Attorney said 24-year-old Calvin Phillips Jr. was sentenced Friday for murdering Curt Cochran.
In May of 2016, Cochran's coworkers found him dead and tied to an overturned chair in a downtown Topeka warehouse.
Phillips was later arrested and charged in the killing.
Michael Hall is also charged. He will head to trial in May.
