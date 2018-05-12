Local News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash involving FedEx truck

By: KSNT News

Posted: May 12, 2018 03:28 PM CDT

Updated: May 12, 2018 03:58 PM CDT

TOPEKA., Kan. (KSNT) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a FedEx truck.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near SE 35th Street and SE Croco Road.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, The Shawnee Heights Fire Department and American Medical Response all responded to the scene. 

This is a developing story, KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.

