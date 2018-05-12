Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash involving FedEx truck

Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved

TOPEKA., Kan. (KSNT) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a FedEx truck.

According to Shawnee County Dispatch, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon near SE 35th Street and SE Croco Road.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, The Shawnee Heights Fire Department and American Medical Response all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will update as more information becomes available.