Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2018 crowned in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) - Big changes are in store for Allison Merriam. The Kansas City woman was crowned Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2018 in a ceremony in Lawrence Sunday afternoon.
"Over the years I've seen amazing independent women and I hope to continue that trend," said Merriam.
Merriam says she first discovered the pageant in 2013, less than a year after a car wreck limited her mobility.
"This was the first time to see independent women that were out doing normal things. Having children, getting married and it was just really empowering," said Merriam.
Merriam says she hopes to change how people think about disabilities by empowering the people who live with them.
However, Ms. Wheelchair Kansas 2017 Deb Young says it's Allison who will change. When she was crowned last year at the age of 60, she thought she knew everything to know about herself.
Handing over the title Sunday, Young says nothing could be farther from the truth.
"It has helped me grow in more ways than I could have ever imagined," said Young. "There's always more confidence to be gained, more knowledge to be found."
Merriam will head to Grand Rapids, Michigan in July to compete for Ms. Wheelchair America.
Entertainment
-
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- PHOTOS: Jennifer Lawrence avoids third fall at the...
- Twitter fans give ‘Remember Me' mixed reviews on...
- 2018 Oscars: Star who gives shortest speech gets a...
- Stars wear supportive pins for Gun Control, AIDS,...
- Topeka Police issues Silver Alert
National
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- US officials: NKorea will face no more conditions...
- 2 killed, 3 critically injured in NYC helicopter crash
- Kathy Griffin to do new shows, 9 months after Trump...
- Toys 'R' Us may close U.S. locations
- Army vet gunned down women who devoted lives to...