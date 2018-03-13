New hotel, parking garage coming to Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - Manhattan city officials are moving forward with their plan of building a parking garage which will be catty corner to a new hotel being built in Aggieville.

It'll be at the corner of 12th Street & Bluemont Avenue. The new hotel, coming in the next several months, will be a Courtyard Hotel by the Marriott. The building will take up 7,500 square feet and have more than 100 rooms plus a parking garage with almost 125 spots.

One neighbor KSNT News talked to isn't completely satisfied with the coming changes.

"It would not be very good for us," Manhattan resident, Katherine Flannery said. "I'd be walking far with a toddler. I feel it'll bring revenue, so that's good. I mean, it's still going to be an inconvenience to lose some parking."

For now, drivers will have to rely on alleys and side streets to park in the area.

City officials said once the hotel is built, building contractors have agreed to have the hotel's garage be available to the public until additional parking is built in Aggieville.